Dubai’s January 2026 line-up: Concerts, culture and can’t-miss moments

From concerts & cultural festivals to world-class theatre, comedy, sport and culture, Dubai continues to cement its place as one of the world’s most dynamic entertainment hubs. January 2026 sets the tone for the year ahead with a packed calendar that brings together global icons, immersive experiences, family-friendly festivals and cutting-edge cultural showcases. Whether you’re planning a music-filled getaway, a cultural escape or an action-packed holiday, Dubai this January offers a one-stop destination to experience the very best in live entertainment, art, sport and lifestyle events.

Tiësto Live at Be Beach : Global electronic music icon Tiësto returns to Dubai for a high-energy, one-night-only performance at Be Beach, Dubai Harbour, on 22 January. Set against a chic beachfront backdrop, the Dutch DJ will deliver an electrifying set featuring his timeless hits and festival anthems. This intimate and immersive show promises an eclectic crowd, festival-ready vibes and seamless sets by supporting acts Alex Twin and Djad, making it a must-attend for EDM enthusiasts.

Date: Thursday, 22 January 2026

Time: 19:00

Venue: Be Beach, Dubai Harbour

Zakir Khan Live: India’s most-loved stand-up comedian Zakir Khan brings his signature storytelling and relatable humour to Dubai Opera on 20 and 21 January. Fresh from the success of his special Tathastu, Khan continues to captivate audiences with his sharp observations and heartfelt narratives. From Haq Se Single to Kaksha Gyarvi, his performances have resonated with millions worldwide, making this a must-watch for fans of Hindi comedy.

Date: Tuesday, 20 January 2026 – 19:00 | Wednesday, 21 January 2026 – 19:00

Venue: Dubai Opera

Tom Odell Live: BRIT Award-winning singer-songwriter Tom Odell takes the stage at Coca-Cola Arena on 24 January for an emotionally charged live performance. Known for his global hit Another Love and his raw, piano-driven sound, Odell promises an intimate night of music and storytelling. Fans can expect a mix of beloved classics and tracks from his latest album A Wonderful Life, delivered with the sincerity and emotion that define his artistry.

Date: Saturday, 24 January 2026

Time: 21:00

Venue: Coca-Cola Arena

Dubai Racing Carnival: Fashion Friday: Fashion meets sport at one of Dubai’s most glamorous sporting events. Fashion Friday takes over the Meydan Racecourse on 23 January, inviting racegoers to dress to impress for an unforgettable evening of horse racing and high style. The event features eight thrilling group races showcasing some of the world’s finest thoroughbreds, followed by gourmet dining experiences and five-star hospitality at the iconic venue.

Date: Friday, 23 January 2026

Time: From 17:30

Venue: Meydan Racecourse

Hamlet – Flamenco Ballet: Experience Shakespeare’s timeless tragedy through a powerful flamenco ballet adaptation directed by acclaimed Spanish choreographer Jesús Herrera. Staged at Zabeel Theatre, this visually arresting production blends intense choreography, live music and emotive storytelling to explore themes of love, betrayal and madness. Featuring over 30 performers including dancers, a live orchestra and choir, the show reimagines Hamlet as a visceral and deeply moving theatrical experience.

Date: Saturday, 24 January 2026

Time: 17:00 & 21:00

Venue: Zabeel Theatre, Jumeirah Zabeel Saray

Quoz Arts Fest: One of Dubai’s most anticipated cultural events, Quoz Arts Fest returns to Alserkal Avenue on 24–25 January 2026. Celebrating creativity in all its forms, the festival transforms the district’s warehouses into vibrant spaces showcasing art, film, performances and interactive experiences. Visitors can explore global galleries, catch screenings at Cinema Akil, enjoy live music, family-friendly activities and food trucks, all within a dog-friendly outdoor setting.

Date: Saturday, 24 January – Sunday, 25 January 2026

Time: From 10:00

Venue: Alserkal Avenue

Bohemia Presents

January weekends come alive at Bohemia Beach Club, FIVE Palm Jumeirah, with a rotating line-up of international DJs and immersive beachfront experiences. Known for its high-energy poolside sessions and sunset-to-night parties, Bohemia blends panoramic sea views with world-class music and production.

Date: January highlights include performances by Bianca Blanco, Hilde, Philipp Straub and Sam Oui (10 January), Valeron (17 January), Rossi (24 January) and Loco Dice (31 January), alongside themed events such as Moonlight Splash.

Venue: Bohemia Beach Club, FIVE Palm Jumeirah

ActivateMe™ Festival

An interactive, family-friendly celebration of fitness, fun and discovery, ActivateMe™ Festival returns to Dubai Silicon Oasis for an action-packed weekend on 17–18 January. Designed to inspire active and healthy living, the festival blends sports, dance, e-sports, music and creative workshops across immersive zones. Visitors can meet sports academies, try new activities, enjoy live performances and explore interactive spaces catering to all age groups, making it an ideal day out for families, youth and curious minds alike.

Date: Saturday, 17 January – Sunday, 18 January 2026

Time: From 10:00

Venue: Dubai Silicon Oasis