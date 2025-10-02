Dussehra 2025: Date, Vijayadashami Muhurat, Puja Vidhi and Significance of the Festival

Dussehra 2025, also known as Vijayadashami, will be celebrated on Thursday, October 2, marking the grand conclusion of Navratri and Durga Puja. The festival symbolizes the victory of good over evil, recalling Lord Rama’s triumph over Ravana and Goddess Durga’s defeat of Mahishasura.

Across India, the day is observed with diverse rituals—Ramlila and Ravana Dahan in the north, Ayudha Puja in the south, Shami Puja in western states, and Durga idol immersion in the east. With vibrant traditions and spiritual significance, Dussehra unites devotees in celebrating courage, righteousness, and the timeless message that good always prevails.

Dussehra 2025 Date and Timings

This year, Dussehra, also called Vijayadashami, will be celebrated on Thursday, October 2, 2025. According to the Hindu calendar, the Dashami Tithi begins at 7:01 PM on October 1 and concludes at 7:10 PM on October 2.

• Vijay Muhurat: 2:09 PM to 2:57 PM (48 minutes)

• Aparahna Puja Time: 1:21 PM to 3:45 PM (2 hours 24 minutes)

• Shravana Nakshatra: Begins at 9:13 AM on October 2 and ends at 9:34 AM on October 3

Why Dussehra is Celebrated

Dussehra symbolises the eternal truth that righteousness prevails over evil. Two prominent legends are associated with the festival:

• Lord Rama’s Victory: According to the Ramayana, Lord Rama defeated Ravana, the king of Lanka, on this day after a fierce battle to rescue Sita. The burning of Ravana, Meghnath, and Kumbhakarna effigies during Ravana Dahan reflects this triumph.

• Durga’s Triumph: In another tradition, Vijayadashami celebrates Goddess Durga’s victory over the demon Mahishasura, marking the culmination of the nine-day Navratri and Durga Puja.

Rituals and Celebrations Across India

• North India: The festival is marked by Ramlila plays and Ravana Dahan, drawing large crowds to witness the symbolic destruction of evil.

• South & West India: The day is observed with Ayudha Puja, where tools, vehicles, and instruments of knowledge are worshipped. In Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh, Shami Puja is performed, recalling the Pandavas’ victory in the Mahabharata.

• Eastern India: In West Bengal and nearby states, Vijayadashami coincides with the conclusion of Durga Puja. Sindoor Khela and Dhunuchi dance are followed by the grand immersion processions of Goddess Durga idols.

The Essence of Vijayadashami

Dussehra is not just a religious festival but also a cultural celebration that brings communities together. Whether through the grandeur of Durga Visarjan, the devotion of Ayudha Puja, or the spectacular Ramlila performances, the festival serves as a reminder that good, courage, and virtue will always prevail.