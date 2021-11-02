Dynamic harmlessness is based off of the term "Ahimsa", which means non-harming. While the term originally had negative connotations such as a "Thou Shalt Not" aspect to it, it wasn't until Mahatma Gandhi changed the meaning of the term, stressing a more positive light on the idea of constructive action.

This is where the idea of doing the least amount of harm comes in, removing as much hurting, killing, and harm while replacing it with helping, assistance, and kindness. This is a philosophy that many vegans follow, such as Jay Dinshah.

Dynamic Harmlessness Day brings awareness to the concept Jay promoted in the vegan community. Jay and his wife founded the American Vegan Society upon these ideals, and Jay continually supported a more positive action in relation to the world instead of a negative one, promoting non-harm when it comes to what people consume.

Because Jay promoted this idea throughout his life, the day was dedicated by the American Vegan Society on his birthday as a way to promote his ideas to others to the world. Hence, dynamic harmlessness has become a popular ideology amongst communities that believe in the act of nonviolence.