Eid-ul-Fitr 2026: March 20 Confirmed for Gulf Nations

Eid-ul-Fitr will be observed on Friday, March 20, across several Gulf nations after the Shawwal crescent moon was not sighted on Wednesday evening in Saudi Arabia. With the moon remaining unseen, the Kingdom will complete 30 days of Ramadan this year.

Authorities confirmed that the crescent marking the beginning of Shawwal 1447 AH was not visible, prompting an official declaration of the Eid date. Multiple countries have followed the same lunar assessment and aligned their celebrations accordingly.

Nations set to observe Eid on March 20 include the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, and Lebanon, reflecting a coordinated regional announcement.

In India, however, the final decision will depend on local moon sightings. The holy month began on February 18 in the country, making March 19 the 29th day of fasting.

If the crescent becomes visible on Thursday evening, Eid celebrations will take place on Friday, March 20. Otherwise, Ramadan will extend by one more day, and festivities will move to Saturday, March 21.

Religious authorities and moon sighting committees across India are expected to issue the official confirmation, while preparations for the festival continue nationwide.