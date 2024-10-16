Embracing the Power of Astras and Ancient Wisdom with Vivaan Karulkar

At just 16 years old, Vivaan Karulkar has already made waves in both the fields of science and spirituality with his debut book ‘The Sanatan Dharam: True Source of All Science’. Vivaan’s deep interest in exploring the connections between ancient Vedic wisdom and modern scientific discoveries has led him to challenge the dominance of Western scientific paradigms, presenting fresh perspectives on how much of today’s knowledge has its roots in ancient Indian scriptures.

In discussing his motivations for writing the book, Vivaan reveals, “I’ve always been fascinated by both science and spirituality. As I delved deeper into Sanatan Dharam, I found a striking connection between these ancient texts and modern science. It became clear to me that many discoveries, which are credited to Western scientists, were actually rooted in the Vedas. This inspired me to share these findings and challenge the conventional narratives that overlook our rich heritage.”

One of the key aspects Vivaan explores in his book is the power of the Astras, divine celestial weapons used in ancient times. He explains, “The Astras are not just mythological; they are part of our history. Weapons like the Sudarshan Chakra, Brahmastra, and Narayanastra were far more advanced than anything we have today. These were weapons created by the gods and were used in pivotal moments in history, such as the Mahabharata war.”

He goes on to elaborate on their significance: “For example, the Brahmastra was a weapon of mass destruction, capable of annihilating entire armies. The Agneyastra unleashed fire to engulf enemies, while the Narayanastra sent a torrent of arrows, stopping only when the target was completely destroyed. What’s fascinating is that the technology behind these weapons is still something we can’t fully comprehend.”

Vivaan’s work has gained international recognition, making its way to prestigious platforms such as NASA’s library. Reflecting on the global reception of his book, he humbly shares, “I never expected my work to gain this level of attention. It was unveiled at the Ayodhya Ram Mandir, and to see it now being appreciated by figures like UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and even becoming part of NASA’s library has been an overwhelming experience. But for me, the most rewarding part is that people are beginning to see the relevance of ancient wisdom in modern times.”

In his book, Vivaan also challenges the long-held belief that certain scientific breakthroughs, such as the invention of zero, originated in the West. He argues, “It’s commonly said that Aryabhatt invented the number zero, but the truth is, the concept of zero was already present in ancient Indian texts long before his time. This is just one example of how Western narratives have overshadowed the real contributions of our ancestors.”

As Dussehra approaches, Vivaan sees this festive season as the perfect opportunity for readers to explore the themes of his book. “Dussehra is about the triumph of good over evil, and I believe that this also symbolizes the victory of knowledge over ignorance,” he says. “My book challenges the hidden history of the Astras and ancient wisdom that has been forgotten over time. I hope readers can reconnect with these powerful concepts and understand how much there is to learn from our past.”

Vivaan also touches upon the end of the Astras usage, which coincided with the beginning of Kaliyug. “The start of Kaliyug marked the end of using Astras, and with that, we lost a significant part of our knowledge and spiritual power. It’s essential for people to realize how much we’ve forgotten or overlooked from our history. By exploring these ancient texts, we can regain a deeper understanding of both science and spirituality,” he emphasizes.

With over 20,000 copies sold and endorsements from global leaders, Vivaan Karulkar’s ‘The Sanatan Dharam: True Source of All Science’ has become a significant voice in bridging the gap between ancient Vedic wisdom and modern scientific thought. As Vivaan himself sums up, “We are at a time when science and spirituality are often seen as separate, but in truth, they’ve always been connected. My book is just a small step toward showing the world how Sanatan Dharam holds the key to universal knowledge.”