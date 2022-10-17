Employees of Challani Jewellery Chain Receive Brand New Car & Bikes as Diwali Gifts

Jayanthi has brought around 8 cars and 18 bikes for his employees. When asked about his generous giveaway, Jayanthi stated, that his employees have worked with him through both up as well as down. This would encourage their work. We are providing cars to 10 people and bikes to around 20

The owner further added that, his employees are more like his family who have supported him through both high as well as low.

The video has been uploaded on their jewellery store Instagram page. Challani- an emotion to all who have been associated with it and what do we owe [email protected] souls out there, who have chisels and curated the organisation and its employees to what it is today.

The post added, " We have a Special DN running inside our organisation and that is uncontainable love, be it towards or customers or our employees we ensure, they are just lived unconditionally- to us for helping be us, thanks to them.