Terrain Art presents its first physical exhibition, 'Terrain Offline', from September 24 to 26, 2021, Bikaner House, New Delhi.

The exhibition is curate by Srinivas Aditya Mopidevi. With over 30 artists and 100 artworks on display, Terrain Art India's first block chain powered global art ecosystem, presents its inaugural physical exhibition 'Terrain Offline'.

Bringing together an extensive range of artists from India and beyond, based in places as wide ranging as Bhuvaneshwar, Pune, Vadodara, Santiniketan, Delhi, Mumbai, Berlin, and New York. The exhibition features works across the mediums of printmaking, painting, photography, sculpture, textiles, video, digital animation, and artificial intelligence.

Presenting the themes of ecology, futurism, migration, the self, gender, and the body and expressed in a variety of artistic languages, this exhibition serves as a unique occasion to build #terraincommunity beyond its virtual presence by creating possibilities of interaction with contemporary art.

"Our curatorial commitment since the inception of Terrain Art has been to expand the scope of artists in public memory through exhibitions and programs that delves deep into the core of their practices. 'Terrain Offline' marks a new milestone in this endeavour as we present an exciting collection of artistic energies in the dynamic space of an exhibition," says Srinivas Aditya Mopidevi, the curator of the exhibition.

The exhibition also reflects Terrain Art's ethos of expanding the idea of community and art that is often considered exclusive. Echoing the welcoming and democratic cultural ethos of Bikaner House in New Delhi, 'Terrain Offline' is an occasion to further the potentiality of virtual and physical engagement with art in India and beyond.

Aparajita Jain, the founder of Terrain Art remarks, " 'Terrain Offline', our inaugural show, promises to push the boundaries of viewing art. Our endeavour is to make art democratic and accessible by using technology, educational resources, and the best practices of curating."

Terrain Art aims to democratise the art community and widen its reach globally while being a one stop resource for new and existing art audiences. Through its learn, explore, and archive divisions, Terrain Art presents accessible educational resources of art history, promotes some of the best artists from the subcontinent, and centralises existing archival processes. Using block chain technology, all artworks on Terrain Art are certified NFTs.