Adhvaria Silks’ proudly unveiled its exquisite ‘Kamakshi’ Collection in a grand fashion show

The Kamakshi Collection, designed by renowned Hyderabad-based designer and founder of ‘Adhavaria silks’ Deepthi Reddy, captivated fashion enthusiasts with its vibrant showcase. Speaking about the launch, Deepthi Reddy expressed her joy in presenting these vintage heirloom Kanjivaram sarees under the Adhvaria Silks brand.

The Kamakshi Collection celebrates timeless elegance with its intricately designed sarees, inspired by vintage color palettes. These heirloom pieces are a harmonious blend of tradition and luxury, destined to become cherished treasures for generations.









