  • Menu
Trending :

Just In

Home  > Life Style > Fashion

Adhvaria Silks’ proudly unveiled its exquisite ‘Kamakshi’ Collection in a grand fashion show

Adhvaria Silks’ proudly unveiled its exquisite ‘Kamakshi’ Collection in a grand fashion show
x
Highlights

The Kamakshi Collection, designed by renowned Hyderabad-based designer and founder of ‘Adhavaria silks’ Deepthi Reddy, captivated fashion enthusiasts with its vibrant showcase.

The Kamakshi Collection, designed by renowned Hyderabad-based designer and founder of ‘Adhavaria silks’ Deepthi Reddy, captivated fashion enthusiasts with its vibrant showcase. Speaking about the launch, Deepthi Reddy expressed her joy in presenting these vintage heirloom Kanjivaram sarees under the Adhvaria Silks brand.

The Kamakshi Collection celebrates timeless elegance with its intricately designed sarees, inspired by vintage color palettes. These heirloom pieces are a harmonious blend of tradition and luxury, destined to become cherished treasures for generations.




Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick