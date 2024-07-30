Aditi Rao Hydari Shines as Showstopper for Jayanti Reddy at India Couture Week 2024

Jayanti Reddy’s collection at India Couture Week 2024 masterfully fused modern silhouettes with traditional craftsmanship, showcasing a blend of regal heritage and youthful vitality.

On the sixth day of FDCI x India Couture Week 2024, designer Jayanti Reddy enthralled audiences with her remarkable collection, "Evocative Nawabi Canvas." Renowned for her luxurious label that highlights womanhood through elegant and sophisticated designs, Reddy’s presentation was a highlight of the event. Aditi Rao Hydari stole the show as the showstopper, stunning in an exquisite gold sharara ensemble. The ensemble included a long-sleeved blouse with a dipped neckline and pleated details, paired with flared palazzo trousers, seamlessly merging modernity with tradition.

Aditi’s look was enhanced with an oversized choker necklace and a dramatic pendant. Her beauty choices featured sleek, straight hair tucked behind her ears, bronzed cheeks, subtle eye makeup, and deep wine-toned lips. In an Instagram post, FDCI praised Jayanti Reddy’s collection as a tribute to India’s regal heritage, showcasing antique motifs and heritage textiles that reflected the opulent craftsmanship of the Nizami era. The collection celebrated traditional embroideries and the grandeur of Hyderabad’s royal history, offering a vibrant mix of colour, culture, couture, and poetry.

Jayanti Reddy’s work was distinguished by its contemporary silhouettes imbued with youthful energy. Her meticulous craftsmanship featured intricate zardozi embroidery and innovative use of gotta and beads, adding dramatic flair to each piece. Her collection perfectly embodied the seamless blend of past and present, merging heritage with modernity in a truly captivating way.

"Evocative Nawabi Canvas" drew inspiration from the culturally rich town of Hyderabad, where Reddy has often been inspired by Nawabi influences—from their ornate high jewellery collections to their grand wardrobes. These heritage and historical influences, steeped in symbolism and savoir-faire, have continually nourished each of her collections. Her latest collection, comprising approximately 40 seminal looks, was a soul-searing Nizami canvas where heritage textiles conversed with antique motifs. It was like revisiting a time in India’s regal past where luxury was synonymous with skilled hand-done work, sartorial excellence, and an unwavering commitment to slow fashion. Jayanti Reddy’s India Couture Week collection was a celebration of culture, colour, couture, and poetry, seamlessly blending traditional embroideries informed by the royals of Hyderabad and their lavish lifestyles.