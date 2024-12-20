Adyaaye Opens in Hyderabad: A New Luxury Ethnic Fashion Destination

Hyderabad welcomes Adyaaye, the latest venture from the House of Gavins, in Banjara Hills. Spread across four elegant floors, the store offers a stunning range of ethnic wear for men, women, and children, including handwoven sarees, exquisite lehengas, and finely crafted sherwanis.

Designed around the theme “Ek Parivaar, Ek Parampara… Sabki Anokhi Kahani,” Adyaaye blends Indian heritage with contemporary design. With royal yet welcoming interiors, it promises a unique shopping experience.

Visit Adyaaye at 8/2/601/P/2A, Banjara Hills Road No. 10 to explore timeless fashion redefined for today’s generation.