Alessandra Ambrosio Dazzles at Manish Malhotra’s Diamond-Soaked Couture Party in New Delhi

Brazilian supermodel Alessandra Ambrosio lit up New Delhi as the muse for ace designer Manish Malhotra during the Hyundai India Couture Week 2025. Marking her first-ever collaboration with an Indian designer, Ambrosio brought star power to Malhotra’s reimagined couture party—an opulent affair that merged tradition with contemporary artistry.

Held between July 23 and July 30, the event was part of the FDCI initiative, in collaboration with Reliance Brands. Instead of a conventional runway, Malhotra transformed the evening into a luxurious celebration with couture, music, heirloom jewels, and an atmosphere reminiscent of a private soirée. “After over five and a half years, coming back to India Couture Week felt incredibly special and I knew I didn’t want to return with just another show. It had to be personal. It had to be different,” Malhotra shared. “So we reimagined everything. No formal runway, no front rows, just a couture celebration with music, legacy, food, flowers arranged just the way I like them at home, and an energy that felt like home."

Ambrosio stunned in two breathtaking looks from Malhotra’s newly unveiled cocktail couture collection, INAYA. Her first ensemble, The Lady Crystal Diamond, was paired with a show-stopping necklace adorned with over 30 carats of tanzanites, complemented by diamonds and an elegant stream of pearls. The outfit's crystal embroidery and refined draping added to the sparkle of the night.

Her second look turned up the glamour even further. Styled in The Pearl Story—a dramatic crinoline skirt and a multi-layered tulle corset covered in sequins and pearls—Ambrosio wore a spectacular necklace boasting 80 carats of radiant pink sapphires. She completed the ensemble with a maang tika and the brand’s signature haath phool, celebrating the fusion of global style and Indian heritage.

The haath phool, a standout piece from the Manish Malhotra High Jewellery line, is a modern tribute to traditional Indian ornamentation. Crafted in 18k gold and encrusted with brilliant-cut diamonds, it showcases floral geometry and exceptional craftsmanship—epitomizing the spirit of legacy and innovation.

Speaking about the experience, Malhotra said, “From showcasing cherished archival pieces and our High Jewellery collection to debuting INAYA in the most intimate, immersive way, this night was about you, and me, and all of us, celebrating the spirit of couture together.”

With Alessandra Ambrosio as his muse, Manish Malhotra brought together the best of high fashion, artistry, and celebration—delivering a couture moment to remember.