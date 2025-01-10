  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Life Style > Fashion

Amritha Aiyer and her sense of fashion

Amritha Aiyer and her sense of fashion
x
Highlights

Actress Amritha Aiyer, who was recently seen in Bachchala Malli alongside Allari Naresh, is navigating a tough phase after the film's lackluster box...

Actress Amritha Aiyer, who was recently seen in Bachchala Malli alongside Allari Naresh, is navigating a tough phase after the film's lackluster box office performance impacted her career momentum. Despite the setback, the talented actress continues to radiate confidence and style, refusing to let adversity dim her shine.

In her latest Instagram update, Amritha shared a striking photo of herself wearing a cream sleeveless co-ord set, paired with sleek heels, showcasing her flawless sense of fashion. Her poised poses and glowing presence are a treat for her 2.7 million followers, reaffirming that she remains a style icon in the industry.

As the new year unfolds, fans and industry insiders alike are hoping 2025 brings fresh opportunities and success for this resilient star. With her talent and determination, there’s no doubt Amritha Aiyer will bounce back stronger than ever.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick