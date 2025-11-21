Anushka Sen teams up with Grammy-winning producer Ken Lewis for her musical debut

Actress and digital sensation Anushka Sen is stepping into a new creative chapter as she makes her debut as a musician with her first single, Chameleon. Set to release on Tuesday, the track marks a significant milestone in her evolution from actor and content creator to singer-songwriter, showcasing a fresh artistic dimension that she has long dreamt of exploring.

Anushka describes Chameleon as a deeply personal track shaped by a period of transformation. “Music has been woven into my life for as long as I can remember, but I never truly imagined I would one day create a song of my own and put it out into the world,” she said, reflecting on her musical journey. She revealed that the song emerged during a time of self-reflection, capturing the emotions tied to change — the kind that feels “scary but necessary.”

A major highlight of her debut is the collaboration with Ken Lewis, the two-time Grammy Award-winning and eight-time nominated American producer known for his work with global icons like Taylor Swift, Kendrick Lamar, and Kanye West. With 79 Billboard No. 1 hits to his credit, Lewis brings his signature international sound to Chameleon, which was recorded during Anushka’s recent trip to the USA. Speaking about breaking long-held expectations, Anushka shared that people often assumed she would stick to her established image, but she has never believed in limitations. “Every phase of my journey has taught me something new, and music is the next space where I want to grow, explore, and experiment fearlessly,” she noted.

Anushka also credited her mother for nurturing her musical instincts from childhood. Being Bengali, she said, meant growing up surrounded by creativity — through dance, acting, and music — and her debut track feels like all her influences coming together. “Chameleon carries the spirit of adaptation, discovery, and freedom. It’s me embracing every colour I’ve ever been, and every colour I’m yet to become,” she added.

As Anushka Sen steps confidently into the music world, Chameleon promises to introduce audiences to a bold, introspective, and refreshing new side of the young star.