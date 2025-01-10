Beach wedding: Embroidered net jacket set with tube and knotting skirt

Beach weddings call for light, breezy, and effortlessly chic outfits. You want to be casual but chic, with an air of sophistication that reflects the carefree spirit of the beach. A net jacket set with a tube top and knotting skirt is ideal. The sheer, airy weight of the net jacket makes it perfect for a seaside party, and the embroidered trim lends the appropriate level of refinement.

Ivory is an ideal choice for a beach wedding. It's pale, neutral colour scheme goes well with the beach's natural colours, the soft sand, the blue water, and the sunshine sky, and it results in a pleasing, unassuming effect. The hue represents sophistication and simplicity and makes it ideal for an unpretentious yet elegant beach wedding.