Blenders Pride Fashion Tour Drives Fashion into the Fast Lane

Blenders Pride Fashion Tour shifted gears in Jaipur, transforming into an intersection of high-fashion and motorsport. Pushing boundaries, the Jaipur edition explored motorsports-inspired design, glamourous performance wear, and high-octane fashion showcase, thatmarked‘Fashion’s Next Move’ – racing forward with speed and precision.

In collaboration with Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI), the showcase reimagined the runway into a high-speed circuit of style and power. Leading designers Namrata Joshipura and Abhishek Paatni reinterpreted high-octane motorcore aesthetics, transforming racing culture into statement-making fashion. Bollywood star Harnaaz Sandhu commanded the runway as the finale showstopper, embodying the fusion of glamour and speed, while rap sensation Raftaar closed the night with an electrifying performance that matched the show's pulsating energy. The show unfolded with a three-lap runway experience that transformed the stage into an immersive motorsport arena. From The Start Line’s racing silhouettes to The Pit Lane’s chrome-driven sleek and tactical looks, to The Glam Night’s high-octane glamour, ending with a thrilling sport cars stunt that uplifted that shot up the whole vibe of the show.

The experience amplified the cultural and creative pulse of India – fast, sharp and unstoppable, and positioned Blenders Pride Fashion Tour as the engine driving fashion forward with unprecedented pace.

Delete Edit



Debasree Dasgupta, CMO, Pernod Ricard India said “Blenders Pride Fashion Tour has always been at the forefront of shaping fashion and cultural conversations. The Tour’s Jaipur edition takes that vision further, by fusing worlds of high-octane motorsport and glamourous high-fashion, creating an immersive experience that celebrates boldness, style, and innovation”

Designer Abhishek Patni said, “Blenders Pride Fashion Tour has always championed breaking through boundaries of creativity. With this collaboration, together we shifted fashion into new gears, and fused speed with style to present a bold glimpse of where fashion is headed next.”

Designer Namrata Joshipura said, “Blenders Pride Fashion Tour has inspired me to bring high-octane couture into a distinctive, fashion-forward space. Together we defined fashion’s next evolution bringing precision of motorsports into the glamorous world of haute-couture.”

Showstopper Harnaaz Sandhu said, “Taking the runway for Blenders Pride Fashion Tour in Jaipur felt like stepping onto a racetrack - pure adrenaline and confidence, bringing alive a showcase that championed bold & fearless fashion.”

Rapper Raftaar said, “Blenders Pride Fashion Tour has taken fashion onto a whole new track, making fashion move forward with speed, power and attitude.”

Sunil Sethi, Chairman, FDCI, expressed, “FDCI is delighted to collaborate with Blenders Pride Fashion Tour, uniting two powerhouses of fashion to shape its future. The Jaipur edition celebrates creativity, culture, and sets the pace for what’s next in Indian fashion.”

The tour is now headed to Kolkata on where designers Anamika Khanna will present craftsmanship from a contemporary lens with showstopper Ishaan Khatter on December 20th.