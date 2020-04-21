Bollywood Celebs On TikTok: Another Dosage Of Laughter With Funny Videos

The daily TikTok dosage is turning out funny and making everyone free from their lockdown stress. Be it normal people or celebrities, most of them are switching on to this mobile application and are mimicking the funny instances making the viewers go ROFL.

We Hans India are coming up with the daily dosage of TikTok videos straight from Bollywood and small screen celebrity's social media accounts.

Today we have jotted down the write-up on the funny videos… Have a look and enjoy the fun!!!

Kartik Aryan

Shoaib Ibrahim

Anita H Reddy

Arjun Bijlani

Rohan Mehra and Kanchi Singh

Sana Khaan

Nora Fatehi

Mansi



Hope all of them laughed to the core… Will be back with a few more funny videos… Till then stay tuned to Hans India!

