Bollywood Celebs On TikTok: Another Dosage Of Laughter With Funny Videos
Highlights
The daily TikTok dosage is turning out funny and making everyone free from their lock down stress.
The daily TikTok dosage is turning out funny and making everyone free from their lockdown stress. Be it normal people or celebrities, most of them are switching on to this mobile application and are mimicking the funny instances making the viewers go ROFL.
We Hans India are coming up with the daily dosage of TikTok videos straight from Bollywood and small screen celebrity's social media accounts.
Today we have jotted down the write-up on the funny videos… Have a look and enjoy the fun!!!
Kartik Aryan
Shoaib Ibrahim
Anita H Reddy
Arjun Bijlani
Rohan Mehra and Kanchi Singh
Sana Khaan
Nora Fatehi
Mansi
Hope all of them laughed to the core… Will be back with a few more funny videos… Till then stay tuned to Hans India!
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story