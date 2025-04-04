Civic Center IAS Shines Again with Stellar Success in Telangana Group 1 & 2

Civic Center IAS, under the leadership of Venkat Chola, has once again demonstrated its excellence in public service exam coaching. Announced on Ugadi 2025, the Telangana Group 1 and Group 2 results saw Civic Center students securing over 149 rankings in Group 1, including three in the top 10, and 38 rankings in the top 100 for Group 2.

This follows their remarkable performance in the 2023 Andhra Pradesh Group 1 exams, where they secured 43 positions. These achievements reaffirm Civic Center’s dedication to shaping future civil servants with rigorous training and unwavering commitment to success.