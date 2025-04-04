  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Life Style > Fashion

Civic Center IAS Shines Again with Stellar Success in Telangana Group 1 & 2

Civic Center IAS Shines Again with Stellar Success in Telangana Group 1 & 2
x
Highlights

Civic Center IAS, under the leadership of Venkat Chola, has once again demonstrated its excellence in public service exam coaching.

Civic Center IAS, under the leadership of Venkat Chola, has once again demonstrated its excellence in public service exam coaching. Announced on Ugadi 2025, the Telangana Group 1 and Group 2 results saw Civic Center students securing over 149 rankings in Group 1, including three in the top 10, and 38 rankings in the top 100 for Group 2.

This follows their remarkable performance in the 2023 Andhra Pradesh Group 1 exams, where they secured 43 positions. These achievements reaffirm Civic Center’s dedication to shaping future civil servants with rigorous training and unwavering commitment to success.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick