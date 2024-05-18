Cotton t-shirts, shorts, sneakers are Pooja Hegde’s summer choices

As Mumbai is facing with sweltering heat of May, actress Pooja Hegde, known for her stylish yet comfortable fashion choices, has shared valuable insights into staying cool and chic during the scorching summer months. With the city experiencing some of its hottest days, Pooja's advice comes as a refreshing guide for beating the heat.

Pooja Hegde, who recently acquired a luxurious property in Bandra, divulged her personal strategies for staying comfortable amidst Mumbai's high humidity and soaring temperatures. "To beat the Mumbai heat, I like my shorts, baggy pants, and loose pants. I like to pair them with printed and cotton t-shirts," shared the actress, emphasizing the importance of breathable fabrics in summer attire.

When it comes to footwear, Pooja opts for light and airy shoes to ensure easy movement and comfort in the scorching weather. Revealing her preference, she mentioned being a "Keds girl" and often choosing sneakers for their versatility and comfort. Additionally, she highlighted the convenience of flip-flops for casual outings during Mumbai's blistering heatwaves.

Offering advice to young women navigating summer fashion, Pooja emphasized the significance of prioritizing comfort without compromising on style. "I would suggest going with something which is comfortable and breathable fabric. Also, you should go with a top knot for the hair to get the heat off your neck in this season," advised the actress, underscoring the importance of practical yet fashionable choices for staying cool during the summer months.

With Mumbai's temperatures soaring and humidity levels rising, Pooja's fashion tips provide much-needed guidance for residents seeking relief from the heat. Her emphasis on loose, breathable clothing and comfortable footwear resonates with many individuals navigating the challenges of dressing stylishly in the scorching summer weather.

As Mumbai residents gear up to combat the intense heatwaves, Pooja Hegde's insights offer a ray of hope for staying cool and chic amidst the rising temperatures. Whether it's opting for breezy shorts and cotton t-shirts or embracing casual sneakers and flip-flops, Pooja's fashion choices embody comfort and style, making her a relatable icon for fashion-conscious individuals seeking relief from the summer heat.

With her practical yet trendy fashion tips, Pooja Hegde continues to inspire Mumbai residents to stay cool and fashionable during the sweltering summer months, ensuring that comfort and style go hand in hand even in the midst of rising temperatures.