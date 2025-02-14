Divya Khosla wowed onlookers in a silver shimmer gown

Live
Bollywood beauty Divya Khosla continues to captivate audiences with her stunning presence, turning heads once again at the Iconic Gold Awards. The actress, who made waves last year with her powerful performance in Savi, wowed onlookers in a breathtaking silver shimmer gown. Exuding elegance and glamour, Divya paired the gown with a matching necklace, styled her hair in soft waves, and added a touch of pink to her lips, serving ultimate diva vibes.
Her figure-hugging, ruched silhouette was the perfect complement to her poised and confident demeanor. On the work front, Divya is currently shooting for her upcoming project Hero Heeroine, a 2025 Hindi-Telugu drama film directed by Suresh Krissna and produced by Prerna Arora. With an exciting narrative in the works, fans are eagerly awaiting Divya’s return to the big screen, ready to shine once again.