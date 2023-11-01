Live
- PM greets people as Kozhikode, Gwalior join UNESCO creative cities
- US Fed most likely to hold rates
- 100 Congress leaders joins BRS ar NKNR garden in presence of Madhavaram Krishna Rao
- Disciplinary action against ministers, MLAs if they talk about internal matters of party, government in public: Randeep Singh Surjewala warns
- BRS candidate Lasya Nandita says no competition for BRS in Secunderabad cantonment
- Check Out Samantha's Latest Stunning Photos Shared on Social Media
- Study shows mobile phone use may reduce semen quality
- UPI transactions soar to all-time high of Rs 17.16 lakh crore in Oct
- Apple snooping row: BJP's Amit Malviya hits back at Chidambaram
- Manjhi claims Nitish stopped him when he was CM and tried to release Anand Mohan
Diwali fashion inspired by Bollywood
Kangana Ranaut Take a cue from Kangana Rananut and don a gorgeous red silk saree with intricate embroidery. Wear it with a stylish blouse that...
Kangana Ranaut
Take a cue from Kangana Rananut and don a gorgeous red silk saree with intricate embroidery. Wear it with a stylish blouse that matches. Statement earrings and a thick gold choker necklace finish the ensemble
Sara Ali Khan
Sara Ali Khan looks stunning in a red lehenga, with a deep v-neckline and elaborate gold embroidery. A hand tie and a rose go a long way in making a statement.
Janhvi Kapoor
Make a sultry entrance with a red chiffon sari teamed with a sexy blouse. The young starlet takes a page from her mother’s book and aces the look.
Tara Sutaria
Draw inspiration from Tara Sutaria for a traditional appearance, choosing a classic red Banarasi silk saree with gold embroidery and pairing it with gold jewellery.
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja
A must-have for anyone looking to look sophisticated and fashionable is Sonam Kapoor’s red Sabyasachi anarkali. You just can’t go wrong with this look.