Diwali fashion inspired by Bollywood

Diwali fashion inspired by Bollywood
Highlights

Kangana Ranaut

Take a cue from Kangana Rananut and don a gorgeous red silk saree with intricate embroidery. Wear it with a stylish blouse that matches. Statement earrings and a thick gold choker necklace finish the ensemble

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan looks stunning in a red lehenga, with a deep v-neckline and elaborate gold embroidery. A hand tie and a rose go a long way in making a statement.

Janhvi Kapoor

Make a sultry entrance with a red chiffon sari teamed with a sexy blouse. The young starlet takes a page from her mother’s book and aces the look.

Tara Sutaria

Draw inspiration from Tara Sutaria for a traditional appearance, choosing a classic red Banarasi silk saree with gold embroidery and pairing it with gold jewellery.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

A must-have for anyone looking to look sophisticated and fashionable is Sonam Kapoor’s red Sabyasachi anarkali. You just can’t go wrong with this look.

