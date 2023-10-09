Fashion face-off: Suhana Khan & Khushi Kapoor

In the glamorous world of Bollywood, actresses Khushi Kapoor and Suhana Khan are the newest entrants to the fashion rat race. Both actresses in the making are well-known not just for their last names but also for their millennial sensibilities and stunning appearance. While the girls debut side by side in Zoya Akhtar’s next offering, we pit them against each to decode their fashion sensibilities.

Suhana caught eyes while wearing an all-shimmer saree. She found the ideal harmony of elegance and charm, making her a complete vision to behold in everything gold. Manish Malhotra’s floral saree outfit is being adorned by Khushi Kapoor. Suhana Khan was spotted sporting a stunning midi-dress in a soft lime green hue. This dress had a soft flowery pattern, a sensual side slit, and a ruched sweetheart neckline with a tie-up across the chest. On the other hand, Khushi Kapoor was spotted wearing a light midi-dress in tangerine. For a sweltering day in the city, the strappy fit-and-flare ensemble is the perfect option.

When dressing for the airport, Khushi Kapoor chose a stylish t-shirt and tracksuit. Suhana Khan, in contrast, posed for photos while wearing a blue crop top and grey pants.

Give Suhana any style and she will make a statement out of it. She did the same with the basic grey hue as she looked stunning in a grey crop top paired with cool denims. Khushi Kapoor’s creatively created feed is a lesson in styling. She teamed up a loose-fit sweatshirt with white bottoms to give the casual style an upgrade.

Suhana’s fashion moments are becoming a treasure trove for millennials and Gen Z as well. Her red ribbed bodycon dress with shimmery noodle straps. On the other hand, Khushi’s ensemble was a chic look for those who like to opt for unconventional winter shades. Her satin accented dress with a choker neckline detail and an extended train was a dainty yet chic silhouette for a forthcoming seasonal party look.