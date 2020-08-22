Fashion staple during and post pamdemic 

Let's face it, none of us know how long this quarantine will last, but a wardrobe with a reliable foundation of clothes will make it easier for you to maintain your new work from home routine or help you get back up with ease once the coronavirus passes. That's why the concept of a wardrobe staple is so enduring: A closet built on a streamlined selection of items makes day-to-day dressing infinitely easier.

Whether your newest home project is cleaning out your closet and starting from scratch or you just want something other than pajamas to wear, here is a list of wardrobe essentials that you should own.

White shirt

The great thing about a white shirt is that it is the perfect blank canvas upon which you can draw your unique style statement. A white shirt and a well-fitting trousers or a skirt make for the perfect chic professional look. You can jazz it up with a scarf or a light jacket for a playful look for informal occasions, or maybe even a solid necklace that garners attention at a party. Don't be afraid to experiment with everything a white shirt has to offer.

Blazer

If you need to pull together an office look then invest in a great blazer. A blazer doesn't just have to exist in the office. It can be used as a great fall outerwear substitute when it's not quite cold enough for a heavy coat. Blazer's can also transition into great date-wear by throwing them over a nice cocktail dress.

Little black dress

The quintessential little black dress (LBD) is a classic wardrobe essential for women. The wonderful thing about little black dresses is that they are so versatile. Not everyone likes the same style; an off-shoulder won't have the same fans as an A-line dress, frills aren't everybody's cup of tea, and hem lengths change with the person's life trajectory.

Dark coloured skinny jeans

Dark colours are preferred for a reason: they are complementary to almost every colour on the palette. Pair them with a knit sweater and boots for an evening out with the girls, a button-down shirt for a casual or formal meeting, a T-shirt and sneakers for a timeless spring look.

Denim Jacket

Perfect for relatively casual occasions, a denim jacket is extremely utilitarian and thus essential to a woman's wardrobe. It is also an androgynous outfit piece which lends a large helping of effortless chic to any outfit. It can be worn season after season and can be thrown in with any ensemble to ramp up the trend factor. Though there is a variety of colours, styles, and details to choose from, a classic medium wash is the most versatile option out there.

Your Signature Item

If you're a fan of glitter, a bejewelled jacket or sequined pants can be the way to go. If you're into accessories, long earrings, large finger rings or a boho necklace can be the item your friends relate with you. A large handbag or a small one to take wherever you go can also be a beautiful signature item.