Fashionista: Slay your traditional look

We all love Indian ethnic suits, be it salwar suits, Patiala suits, churidar suits or the ethereal Anarkali suits. But sadly, they have started featuring quite low on the priority list of women, especially if they are trying to project a modern and contemporary image.

There are tons of ways, you can experiment with Indian suits, and make them your go-to dressing option – even for occasions, you wouldn't normally consider them for. Here are tips that you need to re-kindle your love affair with the lovely, eclectic and time tested 3-piece Indian Dress Suit.

Palazzo Suits

They are the perfect reason, you should (and must) try Indian suits. They are akin to pairing a long tunic with formal trousers or cigarette pants. You can always give dupatta a miss, when wearing this super-elegant style.

It looks great on women of all ages and body types. You just have to learn to style it well. Long kurtas look great with palazzos on women with a good height. But, slightly shorter ones can try wearing trimmer palazzos with fitted kurtas or ones with asymmetrical hemlines.