FDCI X lakme fashion week announces the winner of their new initiative this season

FDCI X Lakmé Fashion Week has announced the winner of 'NEXA presents The Spotlight' – a program that makes its debut this season. Priyanka Ella Lorena Lama of label P.E.L.L.A. emerged as the winner after a highly competitive selection process that required each participating designer to present the collection, idea and concept of their fashion film through a virtual presentation to the jury. The winning designer was awarded with a gratification amount of five lakhs to shoot and create a fashion film which will be showcased at FDCI X Lakmé Fashion Week that takes place from 16-21 March 2021.



The participants were judged by an esteemed panel comprising Rahul Mishra – Fashion Designer; Ashiesh Shah – Architect & Interior Designer and Priyanka Kapadia – Fashion Director, Vogue India along with Shashank Srivastava – Executive Director, Marketing and Sales Maruti Suzuki India Limited and Jaspreet Chandok – Head, Lifestyle Businesses, RISE Worldwide

P.E.L.L.A.'s winning presentation called THE HIVE takes inspiration from the understanding of life in slow motion. This was translated by her during the design process through zero waste pattern making and construction, weaving together indigenous handwoven textiles from silks to the finest Pashminas and stinging nettle weaves in hues of eggshell, beige and creams. It also incorporates silk painting by hand and thread as it evokes the unpredictable nature of time.