Flaunt your Nails this 2019 Winter with these Nail Colors

Alas, sweater weather is upon us. And there's no better accessory to pair with your new chunky knit than a chic, mod mani, peeking out from your sleeves. Besides looking pretty, painting nails with a polish also serves a purpose: When it comes to nails in the winter, it's actually better not to go bare.

It's that time of year again, the holidays are over, yet you are still feeling festive. So why not blast some cheerful tunes while decorating your nails? Whether you want to do it yourself or get them done professionally, here are the best winter nail colors and designs that you're sure to be complimented on.

Winter Nail Colors

There are so many different colors to chose from this winter when manicuring your nails. You can go minimal, with just one color, or use a few, either on different nails or even one. Though you may be tempted to pick the winter basics, remember your blues, purples, and nudes. Almost anything goes this season; it's all about how you decorate them.

EVER(GREEN)





Nail Lacquer in Things I've Seen in Aber-green



"Nails tend to peel and crack more in the winter, so wearing polish actually helps guard them from the conditions," And of course, don't forget cuticles and hands: Stash a hand cream with thick emollients in your purse or at your desk to smooth on throughout the day.

moody dark polish is an easy go-to for winter months.

OPI





Now, pick one of these luxe lacquers to keep your nails in tip-top shape. Here are the best nail polish colors for winter:



If a daring, dark hue is your go-to, we suggest making a glimmering statement in green this season with an elegant earthy shade.

ESSIE









Color Therapy Nail Polish in Well, Well, Well

A fresh neutral is a seasonal staple: Like a classic cashmere pullover, you can never go wrong with a stunning taupe.

REVLON





Make a statement at all your holiday festivities with this glimmering metallic polish.



RUSTIC ROSE





Nail Polish in Rocky Rose



Attention girly-girls: this polish is just what you need for a pretty-in-pink manicure. And the metallic blush shade flatters all skin tones.

LAKUR





Winter white is having a moment. And this fresh hue nails it— literally. Paint on two coats for an opaque finish.



LONDONTOWN



Just like a rose flower, this traditional warm red is a classic color that never goes out of season. It's perfect for the gray days of winter.

MIDNIGHT BLUE





Nail Polish in Azurite



More magical than a starry night: this glitzy lacquer that can be worn along or layered on top of your favorite inky polish.

JINSOON





As enchanting as the night sky, this moody blue shines extra bright on nails with twinkling flecks of glitter in every swipe.



RICH MERLOT





Beauty Enamored Hi-Shine Nail



The perfect pairing to chilly weather? This merlot red, with its velvety smooth finish.