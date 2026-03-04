From Red Carpets to Tunnel Fits: How Indian Man’s Style Inspiration Is Shifting from Screens to Stadiums

For decades, the Indian man’s style cues came largely from cinema. Today, that inspiration is just as likely to arrive from a stadium tunnel as from a film premiere. Athletes, with their quiet confidence and disciplined presence, are redefining modern masculinity—both on and off the field. Their off-duty looks are sharp yet understated, where jewellery is not loud or excessive, but deliberate and personal.

Men wearing jewellery has always been part of India’s cultural fabric—rings, chains and bracelets carrying sentiment, status or spirituality. What’s changed is the approach. The new-age wearer seeks pieces that feel authentic rather than ornamental, subtle rather than showy. Jewellery is no longer just an accessory; it’s an extension of identity.

In this evolving style narrative, platinum has emerged as a natural choice. Rare and enduring, its naturally white sheen and strength align with a masculinity rooted in clarity and composure. Clean lines, minimal forms and purposeful detailing make platinum pieces ideal for everyday wear—effortless, refined and meaningful.

As sporting icons influence aspirations across generations, jewellery too is being reimagined—not as a statement to impress, but as a signature to express.