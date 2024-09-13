Green Day to headline Lollapalooza India 2025 with star-studded line-up in Mumbai

Mumbai is set to host an electrifying edition of Lollapalooza India in March 2025, featuring an impressive array of global and local music stars. Headlining the festival will be the renowned punk rock band Green Day, known for their iconic tracks like ‘American Idiot,’ ‘Boulevard of Broken Dreams,’ and ‘Good Riddance (Time Of Your Life).’ Their performance promises to be a highlight of the event, drawing fans from across the country.

Joining Green Day on stage will be Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes, adding a pop flair to the festival on March 8 and March 9. Also making waves is Louis Tomlinson, the former One Direction member, who will be making his highly anticipated debut performance in India. Fans of alternative music will be thrilled by the presence of Glass Animals, who will bring their genre-blending sound and hit single ‘Heat Waves’ to the festival.

The EDM scene will be well-represented with performances by Zedd and John Summit, both of whom are expected to deliver mesmerizing beats. Hip-hop enthusiasts will be treated to shows by Big Boi, half of the legendary duo Outkast, and India’s rising rap star Hanumankind, whose viral track ‘Big Dawgs’ has made waves.

Indian artists featured on the line-up include Raftaar x Kr$na, Dot., legendary sitarist Niladri Kumar, Lisa Mishra, Raman Negi, and Dhanji. The festival will also showcase the eclectic sounds of Cory Wong, known for his infectious funk and jazz-infused style, the ethereal Aurora, and the high-energy beats of Brazilian electronic music powerhouse Alok.

Lollapalooza India 2025 will spotlight emerging acts like Sahil Vasudeva, Anushka, and indie favorites LULLANAS. This year, the festival introduces the Lolla Comfort by RuPay ticket category and the exclusive Lolla Platinum experience. The latter includes premium amenities such as viewing decks, dedicated food and beverage areas, merchandise purchasing, shade, seating, and enhanced entry privileges for a top-tier festival experience.

Promoted and co-produced by ticketing platform BookMyShow Live in collaboration with global producers Perry Farrell and C3 Presents, Lollapalooza India 2025 promises to deliver an unforgettable musical experience for attendees.