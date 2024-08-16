Habibs Salon Launches New Luxury Location in Hyderabad

Habibs Hair & Beauty Salon proudly announces the grand opening of its new location in Serilingampally, situated above Pizza Hut on Nallagandla Road.

This state-of-the-art salon, inaugurated by Ahmed and Aman Habib alongside franchisees Gautam Manghnani and Vishal Verma, offers an unparalleled blend of luxury and innovation. With a chic makeover and upgraded facilities, Habibs promises a sophisticated ambiance for a rejuvenating experience.

The salon features cutting-edge services, including bespoke haircuts, premium color treatments, and personalized skincare. Shriti Ladda highlights the salon’s commitment to personalised care and advanced training, reflecting true self-expression and beauty.