Happy birthday Priyanka Chopra: From Thamizhan (2002) to The Matrix 4 (2021), our dear glam doll Priyanka Chopra is the same!!! Be it her humble nature or love towards Bollywood, it remains the same in the journey of 2 decades… Priyanka started off her journey being a Miss World (2000) and till now there is no look back for this 'Kashi Bai'. She slowly rose to Hollywood with all her ace acting skills and stole the hearts of the US audience. She not only kills on-screen but makes our eyeballs stick to her with fantabulous and outstanding glam tales.

It was not at all bed of roses of this diva… She struggled to settle down in Bollywood and then picked up her speed with her sartorial picks and stood as an inspiration to many aspiring actresses.

Today, being this desi girl's birthday, we Hans India are here with a few fabulous looks of Priyanka… Have a look and get mesmerized witnessing her a-la-mode fashion tale!

Bossy looks are always cool… And when it comes to Priyanka she aces it with much ease and panache! But coming to this look, she showed us how to dress up for a Zoom meeting in this lockdown period. Suit attire with night pants!!! Only our dear 'Mastani' can think out-of-the-box… What say guys???

When it comes to International Red Carpet events, definitely it is a celebration for all the paps and fashion freaks when Priyanka steps in!!! This one is for Grammy awards… Priyanka picked a silver-coloured satin slit gown and looked oh-so-glamorous!!! Her on-point makeup and centre-parted bob hairdo along with matching footwear best complimented her party attire.

This pic proves her desi love… Priyanka is seen draping a beautiful blue coloured six-yard wonder piece! As the white saree is enhanced with red polka dots, it made Priyanka look classy and pretty. She teamed it up with a plain full-sleeved blouse and went with over-sized earrings and pony hairdo. Those statement red lips and shimmery eyes made us fall for her charming beauty…

When Priyanka picks an outfit, it is definitely an a-la-mode one!!! Looking at this black floral printed gown, we feel the same! Priyanka looked natty in the thigh-slit full-sleeved gown and added a 'Bun' hairdo to up her style quotient!

Isn't she a glam queen??? Looking at this pic, we feel the same! Priyanka killed it sporting in a black suit and made us go jaw dropped with her bossy attire. The striped complete black suit and the diamond pendant pulled out Priyanka's inner fashionista and gave her a snazzy look. Those red lips, radiant cheeks and curly bangs made us stick to her style sense!!!



Happy Birthday Priyanka Chopra… Do kill us the same way and stay happy by rocking your special day!!!