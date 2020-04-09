Happy Birthday Swara Bhasker: A Few Lovely Attires Of This B-Town Girl

Happy Birthday Swara Bhasker: Swara Bhaskar… This lady is known for her own style and ace acting skills. She nails it perfectly whenever she appears on the screen and also steals the hearts offline with her fabulous styling. Be it fashion or the glamour, she kills it in both ways always tops the charts with her sartorial picks.

Today being this Bollywood lass birthday, we Hans India have come up with a few amazing styles of this B-Town girl… Have a look!





Swara looked awesome in a black gown which has all the white stripes. The deep V neck gown is stitched along with pockets making it more conniving for all the girls. The puff sleeves along with black peep-out footwear made her look chic.





Swara looked her best in Kashmiri weaved six-yard wonder piece… She looked clad in light coloured floral printed saree and added pink 3/4th sleeved blouse which gave her a simple yet elegant look. Those statement over-sized silver earrings and center-parted bun gave her perfect traditional look adding a wowsome attire to her Kashmiri diaries…





This one is a special one at Chhapaak movie premier… Swara wore a high-neck orange shirt dress and looked chic. The brown coloured collar was simply superb and the white pumps gave her a perfect western attire…





This one is one more western look from Swara fashion diaries… Swara wore a burnt orange ruched jumpsuit. This western outfit raised her oomph factor and turn heads. She added a bun hairdo and funky earrings to up her look a notch higher.





This one is a traditional look from Swara… This Bollywood actress was seen posing to cams in a designer pink lehenga. This lehenga is made by Jade designer which is enhanced with handcrafted work all over the outfit. Those statement ornaments and simple hairstyle made her look like a princess…

Swara adds numerous shades to her wardrobe and makes us fall for her glam and charm with much ease!

Happy Birthday Darling… We Love You Swara!!!