Happy Birthday Swara Bhasker: A Few Lovely Attires Of This B-Town Girl
Happy Birthday Swara Bhasker: Swara Bhaskar… This lady is known for her own style and ace acting skills. She nails it perfectly whenever she appears on the screen and also steals the hearts offline with her fabulous styling. Be it fashion or the glamour, she kills it in both ways always tops the charts with her sartorial picks.
Today being this Bollywood lass birthday, we Hans India have come up with a few amazing styles of this B-Town girl… Have a look!
Swara looked awesome in a black gown which has all the white stripes. The deep V neck gown is stitched along with pockets making it more conniving for all the girls. The puff sleeves along with black peep-out footwear made her look chic.
CANNOT get over how gorgeous this Kashmiri Kaani weave sari is! Yousuf Bhai from Anantnag in Kashmir roams the big cities of india and visits the houses of his clients and buyers carrying humble bags filled to the brim with the most exquisite weaves and delicate pashminas.. even as his home is in a communication lockdown. Let's take a moment to ask ourselves why when we enjoy Kashmiri food, Kashmiri spices, Kashmiri textiles, Kashmiri Holidays, Kashmiri kahwa.. why are we so indifferent to Kashmiri people and their lived experiences?!? #wearecomplicit #guiltyshopper Jewelry: @tribebyamrapali @amrapalijewels Make up: @saracapela Hair: @latadsouza_hairstylist
Swara looked her best in Kashmiri weaved six-yard wonder piece… She looked clad in light coloured floral printed saree and added pink 3/4th sleeved blouse which gave her a simple yet elegant look. Those statement over-sized silver earrings and center-parted bun gave her perfect traditional look adding a wowsome attire to her Kashmiri diaries…
This one is a special one at Chhapaak movie premier… Swara wore a high-neck orange shirt dress and looked chic. The brown coloured collar was simply superb and the white pumps gave her a perfect western attire…
Orange is the new whack! :) Heading for @sonamkapoor & #IshaAmbani hosted 'The Gyaan Project' launch in Outfit: @rheapillairastogi Rings: @curiocottagejewelry earrings: @varnikaaroraofficial Styled by : @shreejarajgopal Make up: @saracapela Hair: @jrmellocastro Pics: @rishabhkphotography
This one is one more western look from Swara fashion diaries… Swara wore a burnt orange ruched jumpsuit. This western outfit raised her oomph factor and turn heads. She added a bun hairdo and funky earrings to up her look a notch higher.
Wedding ready!!! All set for #MalooWedsPhiloo in Outfit: @jade_bymk Jewellery: @amrapalijewels Styled by: @dibzoo Make up: @snehajrathi @beautybysnehajrathi Hair: @stylistsony Pics: @jaipur_ka_batman Assisted by: @jojo_wheelie #shaadiseason #shaadi #jadebymonicaandkarishma #indianwedding #fashion #indianfestivewear
This one is a traditional look from Swara… This Bollywood actress was seen posing to cams in a designer pink lehenga. This lehenga is made by Jade designer which is enhanced with handcrafted work all over the outfit. Those statement ornaments and simple hairstyle made her look like a princess…
Swara adds numerous shades to her wardrobe and makes us fall for her glam and charm with much ease!
Happy Birthday Darling… We Love You Swara!!!