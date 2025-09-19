Harshdeep Kaur drops soulful folk love song ‘Chann Diggeya Ve’

Singer Harshdeep Kaur, known for her soulful voice in tracks like Heer and Dilbaro, has joined hands with composer duo Akshay & IP for her latest single Chann Diggeya Ve. Released under Warner Music India, the song blends the earthy essence of traditional folk with contemporary musical arrangements, creating a fresh yet rooted love ballad.

Speaking about the collaboration, Harshdeep expressed her excitement: “Collaborating with Akshay & IP on Chann Diggeya Ve was pure joy! The song beautifully fuses folk with today’s sound. Azeem Dayani’s vision as music supervisor has made this collab a dream come true! I’m thrilled Warner Music India is sharing this celebration of love with the world.”

Echoing her thoughts, Akshay & IP shared: “Working with Harshdeep has been an amazing experience. From the beginning, we aimed to present her voice in a new way while staying true to our sound.

The track carries a deep, rooted message layered over powerful production. Striking that balance is something we’re especially proud of.” The makers unveiled the track on social media with the note: “Chann Diggeya Ve is out now! A song about Love, Longing & Belonging. Hope you all like it and give it all your love.”

Penned by lyricist Safi Rock, the single features Harshdeep’s evocative vocals against Akshay & IP’s textured composition. Music supervision is handled by Azeem Dayani, with production credits to Akshay Raheja and Abhishek Singh. The chorus features Nandini Sharma, Ashlesha Charu, Amrita Talukder, and Deepanshi Nagar, adding depth to the song’s folk-driven charm.

With this release, Harshdeep continues to explore new musical terrains, while Akshay & IP build on their reputation after projects like Crew and singles such as Ishq Mitha and Snow.