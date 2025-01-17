Heroine comes in support of director after controversial remarks

Telugu director Nakkina Trinadha Rao has found himself at the center of a controversy after his comments at the teaser release event of his film Mazaka. Speaking about heroine Anshu, the director made an inappropriate remark, suggesting that she should gain weight as Telugu audiences prefer “larger sizes.” The statement quickly drew widespread criticism for its vulgar tone, with many condemning his choice of words.

In response to the backlash, Trinadha Rao issued a public apology, acknowledging that his comments, intended to be humorous, had offended many. He expressed regret over the situation and confirmed that it was never his intention to upset anyone. The lead actor of Mazaka, Sundeep Kishan, also apologized on behalf of the film’s team, emphasizing that the remark was made in jest and was not meant to cause harm.

In an unexpected twist, actress Anshu, who was the subject of the controversial comment, posted a video in support of Trinadha Rao. In the video, she described the director as a "pleasure to work with" and the "loveliest man on the planet." Anshu praised Trinadha Rao for treating her like family and with utmost respect, stating that his words had been blown out of proportion. She urged the public to move past the incident and put the matter to rest.

While the issue appears to have been settled following Anshu’s intervention and Trinadha Rao’s apology, Sundeep Kishan emphasized the importance of choosing words carefully, as they can have a significant impact and set the wrong example.