Himesh Reshammiya launches ‘Capmania Tour’ with Mumbai & Delhi shows

Music composer, singer, and cultural icon Himesh Reshammiya has officially announced his much-anticipated Capmania Tour, which will begin with two grand shows—Mumbai on May 31 and Delhi on July 19. This marks Himesh’s first-ever nationwide tour and promises to be a nostalgic celebration of his musical journey.

Speaking about the tour, Himesh said, “The cap has always been more than just a style—it’s a symbol of my journey, my music, and my connection with fans. After all these years, I’m finally bringing that ‘cap emotion’ back.”

Presented by Saregama LIVE, the Capmania Tour will go beyond just performances.

“It’s not just about the songs—it’s about reliving the moments, the memories, and the magic we’ve created together. I can’t wait to see my fans across the country, feel their energy, and sing with them, heart to heart,” he added.

More cities and tour dates are expected to be announced soon, with venue details for the current shows to follow.

The announcement comes fresh off the success of Himesh’s latest film, Badass Ravikumar, a musical action spin-off of 2014’s The Xposé.

Siddharth Anand Kumar, SVP – Films & Live Events, Saregama India Ltd, remarked, “Himesh Reshammiya isn’t just a hitmaker—he’s a cultural icon who has left an indelible mark on the soundscape of Indian music.”

With a repertoire of over 1,300 songs and an acting career that began with Aap Kaa Surroor in 2007, Himesh’s return to the stage promises a high-energy, emotion-filled musical experience.

Fans across India are eagerly waiting to relive the cap magic once again.