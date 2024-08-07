Live
- Subroto Cup Jr Girls football: MSBK register first win on Day 3
- Abhishek Banerjee demands Bharat Ratna or RS berth for Vinesh Phogat
- Congress calls for extension of Indexation benefits to saving schemes, fixed deposits
- India's onion exports touch 2.6 lakh tons mark in April-July
- Newly wed murdered by husband just hours after marriage
- Interim govt in B'desh to be sworn in Thursday night
- Lebanon's southerners stock food, medicine for fear of escalation between Israel, Hezbollah
- Measures to Prevent Diseases in Livestock: Dr. G.V. Ramesh, the District Animal Husbandry Officer
- President Murmu arrives in New Zealand on second leg of three-nation visit
- Lee Carsley expected to be named interim head coach of England football team: Reports
Just In
Indian Actress Shriya Saran Launches Kriya Jewellers at KPHB
Indian actress Shriya Saran inaugurate the kriya Jewellers at Road no 1, KPHB, hyderabad. Shriya creates a buzz at the programme while she Inaugurated the show room.
Indian actress Shriya Saran inaugurate the kriya Jewellers at Road no 1, KPHB, hyderabad. Shriya creates a buzz at the programme while she Inaugurated the show room. People came to catch a glimpse of her at the Premises. The place was busy with extravaganza and fans of who encouraged her fans by waving hands to them.
We are excited to launch our First Jewellery store In Hyderabad today. Kriya Jeweller is one of Legacy, tradition and innovation. Our commitment to offering luxurious jewellery at affordable prices remains at the heart of our mission.
As we continue to grow, we strive to make high-quality, beautifully crafted jewellery accessible to more customers. This year, we are thrilled to be launching two new stores, with three additional stores planned for the next financial year, Konijeti Venkata Mahesh Gupta, Konijeti Vishnu Chaitanya Deepak, Said.