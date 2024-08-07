Indian Actress Shriya Saran Launches Kriya Jewellers at KPHB

Indian actress Shriya Saran inaugurate the kriya Jewellers at Road no 1, KPHB, hyderabad. Shriya creates a buzz at the programme while she Inaugurated the show room. People came to catch a glimpse of her at the Premises. The place was busy with extravaganza and fans of who encouraged her fans by waving hands to them.

We are excited to launch our First Jewellery store In Hyderabad today. Kriya Jeweller is one of Legacy, tradition and innovation. Our commitment to offering luxurious jewellery at affordable prices remains at the heart of our mission.

As we continue to grow, we strive to make high-quality, beautifully crafted jewellery accessible to more customers. This year, we are thrilled to be launching two new stores, with three additional stores planned for the next financial year, Konijeti Venkata Mahesh Gupta, Konijeti Vishnu Chaitanya Deepak, Said.







