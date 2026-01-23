Indian men’s fashion in 2026: Where tradition meets global style

Indian men's fashion is at a pivotal point in 2026, where traditional aesthetics blend in perfectly with modern global trends. Not only has men's fashion progressed, but India as a culture has also gained equal footing internationally. Right from the wedding ensemble to the streets of India, menswear has moved beyond functional wear to become statement wear.

A revival of heritage crafts

One of the most exciting things that defines Indian men’s fashion in the current year is the comeback of traditional crafts. While craftsmanship had been limited to traditional wear in the past, it has now been given a prominent position in both regular and occasion wear. Banarasi brocades and chikankari embroideries to Ajrak and Kanchipuram silks, are all being reborn in new shapes.

Companies such as Gargee Designers are at the forefront of this upcoming new wave. The traditional dress of the achkan and sherwani is being made more slender and tone-on-tone, along with new color combinations that attract a new age of consumers, those who feel beauty results not from being noticed but from being respected.

The Indo-western revolution

The Indo-Western fashion trend has had a massive impact on men’s fashion. This is because different types of clothing, like the Nehru jacket and tapered pants, dhoti pants and blazers, and the kinds of kurta shirts and denim that have become essential pieces in the wardrobes of stylish men, are blended together. This is because a whole generation of people has been receptive to the whole aspect of having a dual identity.

However, it is precisely in achieving its successes today that balance is key to fusion, as explained by Ravi Gupta, “It’s not about diluting tradition, but elevating it. When we pair a handwoven kurta with a well-cut blazer, we tell a story, one that resonates with India’s rich legacy and its modern aspirations.”

Color & fabric innovations

Similarly, the colors for the next year, that is, 2026, for the men’s sector, too, are quite diverse. Natural shades ranging from olive to sienna to mustard are being paired with jewel tones ranging from emerald and ruby to sapphire, giving a whole new life to men’s fashion. There has been the adoption of textures and layering as expression techniques. There is the use of quilted jackets with minimalist embroidery, hand-woven jacquard, and textured knit as a way of bridging the gap between luxury and functionality.

International influence with local perspectives

On a global level, fashion elements such as loose cuts, utility wear, and slack cuts have been creatively incorporated to suit the sensibilities of the Indian audience. For example, slack pants with pleated designs are created to go with embroidered kurtas.

Social media and fashion weeks have made this possible easily and quickly. Today, designers from India are taking part in international fashion weeks, and international brands are using the designs from India for their fashion creations. This sharing of designs through fashion has made the fashion trend in India for men a major influence.

Fashion with purpose

As much as it’s all about looks, 2026 is also all about “meaning.” Whether it’s their bid for artisan communities with their ethical purchasing, their support for inclusive ranges, or their promotion of gender-fluid fashion, men’s fashion in India is wearing its heart on its sleeve.

Ravi Gupta remarks, “Today’s Indian man cares about craftsmanship, authenticity, and sustainability. He wants clothes that tell a story and reflect his values.”

Shaping the modern Indian wardrobe

In the year 2026, Indian men's fashion is not defined by a trend but by its ability to be versatile, a perfect blend of the classics and international styles. Indian men's fashion in 2026 respects its heritage and is open to new trends, rejoicing in the multi-faceted dressing language of the new man. In a world looking to India for the trend within, Indian men's fashion is a towering entity, assured, refined, and unquestionably stylish.

(The writer is a creative designer & director of

gargee designers)