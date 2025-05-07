  • Menu
Indian stars, fashion designers make a splash at Met Gala

Indian stars, fashion designers make a splash at Met Gala
New Delhi: Shah Rukh Khan donned an all-black bespoke outfit, Diljit Dosanjh shone in a white ensemble that honoured his Sikh roots and Kiara Advani, sporting her baby bump, combined black, white and gold too. Bejewelled and resplendent, the three showbiz stars from India made a memorable debut at the Met Gala.

And then there were event regulars, actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas and entrepreneurs Natasha Poonawalla and Isha Ambani dressed in their finest. Fashion world's biggest night, held annually at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, also saw fashion designers Sabyasachi and Manish Malhotra walking the blue carpet dotted with daisies on Monday night (New York time).

The theme of the gala this year was “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style”, which is a homage to Black fashion.

