Kareena Kapoor and Soha Ali Khan Twin in Polka Dot Dress at Taimur's Birthday Party

Kareena Kapoor is one excited mom, all ready to celebrate the third birthday of her son, Taimur. The duo was spotted at the party venue in Mumbai earlier on Thursday morning and again in the evening. According to a report, Kareena and Saif have planned to throw a lavish party on Taimur's Third birthday, which will see many celeb kids in attendance.

In the morning, Kareena was seen with her sister Karisma Kapoor and Taimur, checking out the decor at the venue. She wore a red dress and large sunglasses while Taimur was seen in a blue shirt and red shorts. Karisma was dressed casually in a simple purple T-shirt and black pants.

For the party, Kareena changed into a lovely polka dot dress. Her husband Saif Ali Khan brought Taimur to the party. Saif was seen in a grey polo tee and blue jeans. Taimur was seen in a black T-shirt, white pants and cool brown cowboy boots.

Kareena's sister-in-law and actor Soha Ali Khan also wore a matching polka dot dress. Her daughter Inaaya looked the cutest in a white poofy frock. Check out their pictures: Speaking about their plans for Taimur's birthday, Kareena had recently said in an interview, "Taimur's birthday plans, we are going to be here (in Mumbai). I'll be promoting the film and Saif is here. We will be spending time with the family. He will have a small little get-together with 8-10 of his friends. He definitely has demanded two cakes and not one. He is a Kapoor (laughs). He is like, 'I want two cakes. One Santa and one hulk'. I said, 'Why two?', he is like 'Two!'"

Kareena and Saif got married in 2012 and Taimur were born in 2016. He is the couple's only child. Talking about the possibility of a second child, Kareena recently said that they are very happy with Taimur in their lives, for now. "There is no good news related to a second child in my life. Both Saif and I are happy with our kid Taimur Ali Khan. As of now, we don't have any plans for a second child. We both are very busy with our work and are trying to balance our professional and personal lives," she said.

Kareena will soon be seen in Good Newz with Akshay Kumar. The film releases on December 27.