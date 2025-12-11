Marvellous Marghazhi: Celebrating Culture on Ramp

Chennai’s cultural calendar reached a glorious crescendo with the third edition of Marvellous Marghazhi: Celebrating Culture on the Ramp, held in the elegant Royal Ballroom of Radisson Blu GRT Chennai. Conceptualised and organised by the visionary duo Lakshmi and Saraswathi of Event Art, the evening once again reaffirmed their vision of presenting India’s artistic heritage with unmatched finesse and innovation.

This year’s edition was proudly presented with the support of Title Sponsor Brigade Group, and Powered By GRT Jewellers and Snehalayaa Silks, whose exquisite jewellery and traditional attire adorned the artists, transforming the ramp into a vibrant celebration of

craftsmanship, culture, and grace.

A Stellar Lineup of Artistry Marvellous Marghazhi 2025 brought together some of India’s most celebrated musicians, dancers, and cultural icons, creating an unforgettable confluence of melody, movement, and storytelling.

Musicians & Vocalists Binni Krishnakumar & Krishnakumar, Vandhana Srinivasan, Harish Sivaramakrishnan, Karthik, Nithyasree Mahadevan, Pushpavanam Kuppusamy & Dr. Anitha Pushpavanam Kuppusamy,

Sivaangi Krishnakumar, Saindhavi, Stephen Devassy, Umayalpuram K. Sivaraman, Shankar Mahadevan, Aruna Sairam, Sudha Raghunathan.

Dancers & Classical Icons Chitra Vishweswaran, Dhananjayan & Shanta Dhananjayan, Kuchipudi Sailaja, Kavitha Ramu, Laasya Narasimhachari, Laavanya Narasimhachari & Vasanthalakshmi Narasimhachari, Narthaki Nataraj, Srinidhi Chidambaram, Sudharani Raghupathy, Uma Muralikrishna, Dr. Padma Subrahmanyam.

Spiritual & Cultural Presenter Dushyanth Sridhar. With artistic direction and choreography, the evening unfolded as a seamless fusion of heritage and contemporary expression, creating immersive moments that captivated an elite audience of art patrons, diplomats, and cultural enthusiasts Partners Who Elevated the Celebration.

Along with them Music Director Anirudh Ravichander,Singer and Actor Vijay Yesudas and DMDK Treasurer LK Sudhish also graced the occasion.

This year’s event was strengthened by the support of:

● Brand Avatar (Supporting Partner)

● Apollo Hospitals (Healthcare Partner)

● Sathyabama Institute of Science and Technology (Education Partner)

● Oryza Salon & Spa (Grooming Partner)

A Tribute to the Timeless Spirit of Margazhi Marvellous Marghazhi 2025 stood as a radiant ode to Chennai’s artistic legacy—an evening that honoured tradition, celebrated excellence, and inspired future generations to embrace India’s cultural heritage. With its distinguished performers, refined presentation, and strong partnerships, the event once again set a new benchmark for cultural showcases in the city