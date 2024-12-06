Medha Shankar raises the bar at GQ India event

Live
Medha Shankar, who made a memorable debut with the critically acclaimed 12th Fail, caught everyone's attention at the recent GQ India event, donning a stunning black sequined jumpsuit. The actress exuded elegance and confidence, with her bold yet sophisticated look leaving fashion enthusiasts in awe.
Her breakout film, 12th Fail, which was released last year, became a massive hit, receiving both critical praise and widespread audience admiration. However, 2024 has been relatively quiet for the actress, as no new projects have followed her major success.
Despite this, Medha Shankar's undeniable talent and striking screen presence have kept fans eagerly anticipating her return to the big screen. With a promising career ahead, many are hopeful that her 2025 will be filled with exciting new ventures and more remarkable performances.