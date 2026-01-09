  1. Home
Meru Hosts Annual Sports Meet “Meru Enthusia 2026”

  • Created On:  9 Jan 2026 9:14 AM IST
MeruInternational School hosted its Annual Sports Meet, Meru Enthusia 2026, at Gachibowli Stadium, Hyderabad, bringing together students from Grades 3 to 8 in a vibrant display of sportsmanship and discipline. The two-day event featured a ceremonial opening, sports oath, and inspiring address by founder Ms. Meghana Gorukanti Jupally, who emphasized holistic development through physical education. Highlights included an impressive NCC parade, a thematic tableau on India’s sporting achievements, and a graceful yoga performance. Energetic track and field events and a lively parents’ race fostered inclusivity and community bonding. The meet reaffirmed the school’s commitment to values-based, holistic education.

Meru Enthusia 2026Annual Sports MeetStudent AthleticsHolistic EducationHyderabad Schools
