Meru Hosts Annual Sports Meet “Meru Enthusia 2026”

MeruInternational School hosted its Annual Sports Meet, Meru Enthusia 2026, at Gachibowli Stadium, Hyderabad, bringing together students from Grades 3 to 8 in a vibrant display of sportsmanship and discipline. The two-day event featured a ceremonial opening, sports oath, and inspiring address by founder Ms. Meghana Gorukanti Jupally, who emphasized holistic development through physical education. Highlights included an impressive NCC parade, a thematic tableau on India’s sporting achievements, and a graceful yoga performance. Energetic track and field events and a lively parents’ race fostered inclusivity and community bonding. The meet reaffirmed the school’s commitment to values-based, holistic education.