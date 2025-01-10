Mountain wedding: Chanderi silk anarkali set with organza dupatta

For a wedding in the mountains, you want to stay cozy while looking elegant. The chilly mountain air calls for a bit more coverage, but that doesn't mean sacrificing style. A Chanderi silk Anarkali set with an organza dupatta is the perfect blend of comfort and luxury for a mountainous venue.

The soft, airy texture of Chanderi silk ensures warmth without feeling heavy, while the Anarkali silhouette adds a touch of grace. Ivory is a classical and timeless colour that beautifully works for the mountain area.

It brings out harmony with the environment as the colour of snow-capped peaks and lush green valley’s blend very easily. Besides, the soft cool tones have a refreshing quality that suits a cooler mountain temperature without sacrificing style. Ghazal Organza Embroidered Koti A.