Live
- Blinkit Now Delivers Laptops, Monitors, and Printers in 10 Minutes
- OnePlus 13 First Sale Begins Today: Price, Offers and Discounts
- Wilting MVA in Maha, Sanjay Raut dares Congress to announce end of INDIA bloc
- Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Eidgah dispute: Consolidation of suit should benefit both sides, says SC
- Champion of stronger relations with India, Chandra Arya runs for Canadian PM's race
- Thai Chicken Sliders
- Plant-based chicken seekh kebab kathi roll
- Chicken Keema Kebab
- Tragic Bus Accident in Suryapet District: Four Dead, 17 Injured
- Madhur Sharma launches new EP ‘Reversion’; announces nationwide tour
Just In
Mountain wedding: Chanderi silk anarkali set with organza dupatta
For a wedding in the mountains, you want to stay cozy while looking elegant.
For a wedding in the mountains, you want to stay cozy while looking elegant. The chilly mountain air calls for a bit more coverage, but that doesn't mean sacrificing style. A Chanderi silk Anarkali set with an organza dupatta is the perfect blend of comfort and luxury for a mountainous venue.
The soft, airy texture of Chanderi silk ensures warmth without feeling heavy, while the Anarkali silhouette adds a touch of grace. Ivory is a classical and timeless colour that beautifully works for the mountain area.
It brings out harmony with the environment as the colour of snow-capped peaks and lush green valley’s blend very easily. Besides, the soft cool tones have a refreshing quality that suits a cooler mountain temperature without sacrificing style. Ghazal Organza Embroidered Koti A.