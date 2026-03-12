Mumbai Set to Host Star-Studded Fashion Showcase This March

The city of dreams is gearing up for one of the most anticipated style gatherings of the year as Lakmē Fashion Week X FDCI returns to Mumbai from March 19–22, 2026. The four-day fashion celebration will unfold at the iconic Jio World Convention Centre, bringing together designers, beauty innovators, and leading lifestyle brands under one roof.

Jointly presented by Lakmē, the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI), and Reliance Brands, the Mumbai edition promises an energetic mix of runway showcases, curated presentations, and collaborative showcases that reflect the evolving voice of Indian fashion.

This season’s schedule features 22 showcases spotlighting established couturiers and contemporary labels that continue to shape the country’s fashion narrative.

Designers in the Spotlight

A strong lineup of celebrated designers will headline the event. Among the most awaited names are Manish Malhotra, known for redefining glamour in Indian couture, and Amit Aggarwal, whose futuristic design language blends innovation with craftsmanship.

The runway will also feature collections from Anamika Khanna’s luxury prêt label AK|OK, alongside distinctive design voices such as Rahul Mishra, Abraham & Thakore, Payal Pratap, Samant Chauhan, Shruti Sancheti, and Pawan Sachdeva.

Emerging creative forces also find space on the platform, including Karthik Kumra, whose label Kartik Research represents India as a Fashion Trust Arabia guest country winner.









Opening Night Expectations

The opening evening sets the tone with a special presentation closing Day 1 by AK|OK, the luxury prêt line from Anamika Khanna. The showcase is expected to blend refined silhouettes with artistic storytelling, delivering a visually immersive runway experience.

Fashion enthusiasts can anticipate a concept-driven presentation supported by creative direction from the extended design team, promising theatrical flair and couture precision.

Sustainability Takes Centre Stage

Conscious fashion continues to be a defining theme this season. Several curated showcases will highlight sustainable design, textile revival, and circular fashion initiatives.

Noteworthy presentations include a collaboration between premium French label 1664 and Abraham & Thakore, as well as a Khadi India showcase featuring multiple designers working with indigenous textiles and heritage crafts.

The R|Elan Circular Design Challenge winner CRCLE will present forward-thinking sustainable solutions, reinforcing the industry’s growing commitment to responsible production and mindful consumption.

Power-Packed Brand Collaborations

Strategic partnerships between fashion houses and lifestyle brands remain a major attraction.

Automotive brand NEXA joins hands with Manish Malhotra for the unveiling of a new luxury prêt line. Premium cotton specialist Supima partners with Rahul Mishra’s label AFEW for a textile-forward showcase.

Other collaborations include premium fabric brand R|Elan working with Payal Pratap and fine jewellery house Indriya presenting a concept showcase with Amit Aggarwal.

These partnerships reflect how design, technology, and lifestyle branding increasingly intersect on modern runways.

A Grand Finale with Craft Heritage

The closing night will spotlight a special grand finale by Aneeth Arora’s label Péro. Known for its deep-rooted craft traditions and textile storytelling, the brand will headline the finale for the first time, bringing a handcrafted aesthetic to the season’s biggest stage.

The finale aims to merge artisanal detail with contemporary styling, offering a fitting conclusion to four days of fashion innovation.

Industry Momentum and Creative Direction

Beyond runway glamour, the event continues to function as a key industry platform that nurtures talent, enables collaborations, and drives fashion business growth. From legacy designers to emerging labels, the showcase reflects the diversity and dynamism shaping India’s design ecosystem.

With Mumbai once again hosting the style spectacle, the season signals a confident step forward for Indian fashion—where sustainability, creativity, and commerce walk the runway together.