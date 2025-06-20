Non-film music is thriving more than Bollywood tracks: Jonita Gandhi on Indie pop’s resurgence

Playback singer Jonita Gandhi, who recently launched her new single ‘Beparwai’, believes that indie pop is witnessing a powerful resurgence, thanks to the rise of music streaming platforms and shifting listener preferences.

In a recent candid conversation, Jonita reflected on how non-film music is becoming more influential than Bollywood tracks, marking a significant shift in India’s music landscape.

“I think now more than ever, there's a lot of love for non-film music. A lot of films are relying on existing non-film music releases that are popular and syncing them to their films,”

she said.

Indie pop was the heartbeat of India’s music scene in the 1990s, with iconic voices like Sonu Nigam rising to fame. However, the genre took a backseat during the 2000s as Bollywood music began to dominate production and distribution channels.

Now, as streaming platforms gain prominence, artists have more creative freedom, and audiences are embracing fresh, independent sounds.

Jonita also pointed out a growing trend in Bollywood of recycling hit indie tracks by re-releasing them as film versions. “You’re seeing re-releases of songs that have already been out for years. There’s proof of purchase, and examples of songs going viral organically,” she noted, adding that this shift is a positive development for independent artists like herself.

Her latest single ‘Beparwai’, which emphasizes the joy of being carefree and unbothered by public opinion, is currently available on all major streaming platforms. With meaningful lyrics and a relaxed vibe, the track resonates with listeners navigating life on their own terms.

As indie artists continue to push boundaries and connect directly with audiences, the lines between mainstream and independent music are becoming increasingly blurred—a trend Jonita Gandhi welcomes with open arms.