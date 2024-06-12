  • Menu
Padma Shri Awardee Dr Padmaja Reddy Inaugurates National Silk Expo

Padma Shri Awardee Dr Padmaja Reddy Inaugurates National Silk Expo
Padma Shri Awardee Dr Padmaja Reddy Inaugurated a 6-day National Silk Expo-2024 at Sri satya sai Nigamagamam

Hyderabad: Padma Shri Awardee Dr Padmaja Reddy Inaugurated a 6-day National Silk Expo-2024 at Sri satya sai Nigamagamam, Sri Nagar colony, which is organized by Jagdish Hastkala.

Platforms such as this are required to reach out women looking for well-designed handmade cotton, silk wear & exclusive home textile, silk and handloom creations coming together under one roof” said Dr Padmaja Reddy.

