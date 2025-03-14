Pranitha exudes charm at Paris Fashion Week in bold look

Actress Pranitha Subhash, who has been in the industry for over 15 years and is now a proud mother of two, made a striking appearance at Paris Fashion Week.

Dressed in a checked brown power suit, Pranitha exuded confidence while boldly flaunting her black bra. Her statement look was elevated with vibrant orange lipstick, open hair, and striking orange eyeliner, making her one of the most talked-about stars at the event.

Despite setbacks in 2023 with two box-office disappointments in Malayalam and Kannada cinema, fans are optimistic about her big comeback in 2024. With her stunning fashion choices and unwavering confidence, Pranitha is undoubtedly ready to reclaim her spotlight in the industry!