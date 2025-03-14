Live
- BJD leader Raja Chakra held in mining scam
- 26-day Thakurani Yatra in Berhampur from April 3
- Prayoga Brings Hands-On Science Learning to 45 Schools in Karnataka in partnership with Merck
- Resolve pending penalty cases swiftly: DRO
- Virinchi People's Hospital Leads the Way in Nephrology on World Kidney Day 2025
- Empowering Women in Poultry: Poultry India/IPEMA Celebrates International Women’s Day 2025
- Collector inspects Panyam community health centre
- Priyanka Tare: A Beacon of Beauty, Strength, and Passion
- Pixelin Sciences Unveils Revolutionary Agricultural Solutions
- Ramadan Ready? Elevate Your Festive Look with These Must-Have Picks!
Pranitha exudes charm at Paris Fashion Week in bold look
Highlights
Actress Pranitha Subhash, who has been in the industry for over 15 years and is now a proud mother of two, made a striking appearance at Paris Fashion...
Actress Pranitha Subhash, who has been in the industry for over 15 years and is now a proud mother of two, made a striking appearance at Paris Fashion Week.
Dressed in a checked brown power suit, Pranitha exuded confidence while boldly flaunting her black bra. Her statement look was elevated with vibrant orange lipstick, open hair, and striking orange eyeliner, making her one of the most talked-about stars at the event.
Despite setbacks in 2023 with two box-office disappointments in Malayalam and Kannada cinema, fans are optimistic about her big comeback in 2024. With her stunning fashion choices and unwavering confidence, Pranitha is undoubtedly ready to reclaim her spotlight in the industry!
Next Story