  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Life Style > Fashion

Pranitha exudes charm at Paris Fashion Week in bold look

Pranitha exudes charm at Paris Fashion Week in bold look
x
Highlights

Actress Pranitha Subhash, who has been in the industry for over 15 years and is now a proud mother of two, made a striking appearance at Paris Fashion...

Actress Pranitha Subhash, who has been in the industry for over 15 years and is now a proud mother of two, made a striking appearance at Paris Fashion Week.

Dressed in a checked brown power suit, Pranitha exuded confidence while boldly flaunting her black bra. Her statement look was elevated with vibrant orange lipstick, open hair, and striking orange eyeliner, making her one of the most talked-about stars at the event.

Despite setbacks in 2023 with two box-office disappointments in Malayalam and Kannada cinema, fans are optimistic about her big comeback in 2024. With her stunning fashion choices and unwavering confidence, Pranitha is undoubtedly ready to reclaim her spotlight in the industry!

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick