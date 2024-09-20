  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Life Style > Fashion

Pravallika Goodapati Launches D Sons Patola Art Expo

Pravallika Goodapati Launches D Sons Patola Art Expo
x
Highlights

Fashionista and entrepreneur Pravallika Goodapati inaugurated the D Sons Patola Art Expo at Labels Pop-Up Space, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad.

Fashionista and entrepreneur Pravallika Goodapati inaugurated the D Sons Patola Art Expo at Labels Pop-Up Space, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad. This six-day exhibition, running until September 20, 2024, brings a stunning array of traditional handloom and silk products under one roof.

Showcasing exquisite Patola art saris, Bandhani, Paithani, zarikota, Kashmiri, Kanjivaram, and Banarasi weaves, the collection includes highlights like Patan Patola saris, dupattas, and shawls. Silk saree weavers and co-operative societies from across India are presenting their intricate craftsmanship, offering a unique opportunity for visitors to experience India’s rich textile heritage.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick