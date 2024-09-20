Pravallika Goodapati Launches D Sons Patola Art Expo

Fashionista and entrepreneur Pravallika Goodapati inaugurated the D Sons Patola Art Expo at Labels Pop-Up Space, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad. This six-day exhibition, running until September 20, 2024, brings a stunning array of traditional handloom and silk products under one roof.

Showcasing exquisite Patola art saris, Bandhani, Paithani, zarikota, Kashmiri, Kanjivaram, and Banarasi weaves, the collection includes highlights like Patan Patola saris, dupattas, and shawls. Silk saree weavers and co-operative societies from across India are presenting their intricate craftsmanship, offering a unique opportunity for visitors to experience India’s rich textile heritage.