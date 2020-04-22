Quarantine Queen: Have A Look At Payal Rajput's Out-Of-The-Box Fashion Tale

Payal Rajput… This girl is best known for her glam tales!!! This Venky Mama actress will alwaysmake people go gaga over her with her awesome sartorial picks thus she has bagged millions of fans to her kitty.

In this lock down period, this RX 100 diva is staying active on social media and is creating awareness among the people with her posts. Along with those posts, this girl is treating her fans with amazing out-of-the-box outfits. There are not any fashioner ones or branded ones…

Guess what???

She is turning pillows and newspapers into outfits and is making us go awestruck and stunned.

We Hans India have collated all her innovative outfit details for our readers… Have a look!





We just fell short of words having a look at this out-of-the-box fashion tale. Payal looked awesome in paper skirt and hand fan shaped top. The simple black belt added enoughoomph factor to her outfit and turned heads.The second one is superb and innovative!!! Payal just turned pillow as her outfit and attached it with a white belt. This made her quarantine queen and made her look chic!!!