Radhika Merchant Stuns at Mameru Ceremony in Custom Manish Malhotra Ensemble and Heirloom Jewels

Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities have been a source of major fashion inspiration. Her recent mameru ceremony, held at the opulent Antilia, was no exception.

Exquisite Manish Malhotra Ensemble

Radhika captivated everyone in a bespoke Manish Malhotra creation. The ensemble featured intricate 'Durga-shloka' embroidery along the borders, exemplifying Malhotra's renowned craftsmanship. The vibrant bandini lehenga was made from 35 meters of bandhej fabric on Banarasi brocade in Rani pink, adorned with classic gold taar zardosi embroidery. The blouse was inspired by a vintage Koti, adding a timeless touch to the modern attire.

Sentimental Heirloom Jewelry

Adding a personal touch to her look, Radhika wore heirloom jewelry passed down from her mother, Shaila Merchant. These pieces held significant sentimental value, as Shaila had worn the same jewelry at her own mameru ceremony.

Social Media Highlights

Manish Malhotra took to social media to share stunning photos of Radhika in her ensemble, captioning, “Gorgeous Radhika Merchant begins her wedding functions looking stunning in a custom vibrant bandini lehenga: Rai bandhej on a Banarasi brocade in Rani pink. Classic gold taar zardosi embroidery. Durga Maa shloka embroidered in the borders. 35 meters of bandhej used to make the ghagra. Blouse inspired by a vintage Koti.”

Stylist Rhea Kapoor also shared images of Radhika, noting, “Beautiful Radhika at her mausalu in Manish Malhotra, wearing the jewels her mom wore at her mausalu (mameru).”

Significance of the Mameru Ceremony

In Gujarati weddings, the mameru or mosalu ceremony is a pivotal pre-wedding ritual held a few days before the main event. This ceremony involves the groom's mother's family, who come to bless the couple and present traditional gifts known as “Mameru.” In Radhika's case, members of Nita Ambani’s family, including her mother Smt. Purnima Dalal and her sister Ms. Mamta Dalal, attended the ceremony, emphasizing the respect and involvement of the extended family in the wedding celebrations.

Upcoming Wedding

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani are set to tie the knot on July 12 at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai, promising a grand celebration.