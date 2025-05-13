Rare’Z by Rare Rabbit Steps into New Territory with Premium Leather Slip-Ons for Men

In a strategic move to diversify its product offering and capture a fast-growing segment of the Indian footwear market, Rare’Z by Rare Rabbit has announced the launch of its first-ever open footwear category: Premium Leather Slip-Ons for Men. With this introduction, The House of Rare deepens its commitment to thoughtful design, everyday versatility, and consumer-led innovation.

The initial launch includes five distinctive styles in multiple colorways such as Beige, Bordo, Silver, Black, Sand, Tan and Navy, all crafted in genuine leather with customized ergonomic soles. These slippers blend Rare’Z’s signature design sophistication with the comfort and ease demanded by today’s casual lifestyle.





“We observed a clear white space in the market for premium slip-ons that deliver both comfort and aesthetics, particularly in South India, where our brand already enjoys a strong presence,” said Pulkit Verma, Chief Business Officer, The House of Rare. “This new category allows us to respond to a consumer need that aligns naturally with our design DNA and retail momentum.”

The launch comes at an opportune time: the global sandals market is projected to reach USD 102.21 billion in 2025, while the Indian market is expected to cross USD 10.26 billion the same year. Despite the category’s scale, premium options remain limited, particularly those combining high-quality materials with long-wear comfort. Rare’Z seeks to fill this gap by offering a refined product built for both form and function.





Designed in-house, each pair features exclusive branded molds, ergonomic footbeds, and high-grade leather uppers, bringing a premium sensibility to a product often overlooked in the fashion hierarchy. The slippers are positioned to serve a range of use cases, ranging from casual lounging and weekend errands to work-from-home days and travel-ready wardrobes.

A permanent category addition to Rare’Z’s expanding footwear portfolio, the brand has planned a phased rollout across India, beginning with South Indian markets such as Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Kerala where open footwear enjoys strong cultural and climate-led relevance. Over time, the brand intends to scale this into a parallel category alongside its existing closed footwear offerings, while deepening its presence in multi-brand outlets and exclusive retail formats.





This category launch reinforces Rare’Z’s mission to offer premium, well-crafted wardrobe solutions for the contemporary Indian man. With lifestyle preferences shifting toward relaxed silhouettes and functional fashion, the brand’s leather slip-ons arrive at a moment where design, comfort, and culture intersect.

The collection is now available on www.thehouseofrare.com and at select Rare Rabbit stores across India.

Price: INR 3299 onwards