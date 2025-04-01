Live
- Chandrababu highlights welfare initiatives of coalition govt at Bapatla visit
- Congress Party Criticizes Proposed 'Jamili Elections' as Undemocratic Move
- LG Energy to acquire GM's stake in Michigan battery plant for $2.04 bn
- India, Thailand bilateral trade ties set to strengthen during PM Modi's visit
- K’taka govt imposing price hikes, surpassing even Ghazni, says Kumaraswamy
- Joakim Alexandersson to lead Indian Arrows women juniors in IWL 2
- How Smartphone Apps Are Transforming Industries in India
- Viduthalai pushed me beyond limits I didn't know existed: Bhavani Sre
- Women's T20I Rankings: Mooney remains on top as Litchfield, Voll and Sutherland gain big
- Hyundai Motor's March sales down 2 pc, Kia reports 2.2 pc rise
Sanjana Amgoth and Priyanka Anand Chilaka Crowned Miss and Mrs Strong & Beautiful Telangana - Andhra Pradesh
The Miss and Mrs Strong & Beautiful Telangana – Andhra Pradesh Grand Finale was an absolute showstopper. Held at T-Hub in the heart of the city, the event kicked off with a grand lighting ceremony by Tollywood actors Vithika Sheru alongside organizer.
Kiranmayee Alivelu.
Miss Category: Winner was Sanjana Amgoth, 1st Runner-Up: M Alekhya Sree, 2nd Runner-Up: Tharunika Lelijala and In Mrs Category: Winner Priyanka Anand Chilaka, 1st Runner-Up: Sharmila Panjwani, 2nd Runner-Up: V Indra Nagini. Coming to Mrs Classic Category Winner: Anita Gehlot, 1st Runner-Up: Hiranmayee Bellamkonda, 2nd Runner-Up: Naveena Ankem, Mrs Super Classic Category Winner: Vathsalendra Duvvuri, 1st Runner-Up: S Nikhileshwari, 2nd Runner-Up: Padmavathi Bellamkonda.