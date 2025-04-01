Sanjana Amgoth and Priyanka Anand Chilaka Crowned Miss and Mrs Strong & Beautiful Telangana - Andhra Pradesh

The Miss and Mrs Strong & Beautiful Telangana – Andhra Pradesh Grand Finale was an absolute showstopper. Held at T-Hub in the heart of the city, the event kicked off with a grand lighting ceremony by Tollywood actors Vithika Sheru alongside organizer.

Kiranmayee Alivelu.

Miss Category: Winner was Sanjana Amgoth, 1st Runner-Up: M Alekhya Sree, 2nd Runner-Up: Tharunika Lelijala and In Mrs Category: Winner Priyanka Anand Chilaka, 1st Runner-Up: Sharmila Panjwani, 2nd Runner-Up: V Indra Nagini. Coming to Mrs Classic Category Winner: Anita Gehlot, 1st Runner-Up: Hiranmayee Bellamkonda, 2nd Runner-Up: Naveena Ankem, Mrs Super Classic Category Winner: Vathsalendra Duvvuri, 1st Runner-Up: S Nikhileshwari, 2nd Runner-Up: Padmavathi Bellamkonda.